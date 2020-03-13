Coronavirus and Your Broadway and Off-Broadway Tickets: What You Should Know

As we're sure you've already heard, the theater industry has basically shut its doors until at least April 13 in an effort to combat the global coronavirus pandemic. Trouble is, you had tickets for a cancelled show, didn't you? Don't feel too bad, since all of us did, too. If you're wondering what the next steps are, we've got you covered.

Broadway Tickets

If you had a ticket to a Broadway show from the period of March 12, when the closures were announced, to April 12, which, for now, is expected to be the last day of the suspension, your purchases will be automatically refunded to your credit cards by purveyors Telecharge and Ticketmaster, no matter if you bought your tickets online or in person at the box office. There is no need to contact the companies about your tickets, and it may take up to 10 days for the refund to process.

If you bought tickets at a box office with cash, you may visit the box office for a refund, though please note that most box offices will be closed at this time.

Off-Broadway/Regional Tickets

Most ongoing off-Broadway shows have either been postponed or outright cancelled. You have a number of options:

• If you're a subscriber and you had tickets booked for cancelled shows, your tickets will be refunded. Feel free to contact your point of purchase if you have questions.

• If you purchased ticket from a third-party system, contact them for refunds, though it's more than likely that you will be automatically refunded.

Donations

• The hardest hit theaters in this situation will be the off-Broadway and regional nonprofits, which are forced to cancel multiple runs and refund ticket costs which subsidize their productions and other initiatives. Many theaters are asking patrons to consider not taking a refund, and instead donating the costs of their tickets to the theater. This is not a requirement, obviously, but instead, a show of good faith, since many theaters have committed to paying their artists for the duration of their scheduled runs. Contact your point of purchase for further information.