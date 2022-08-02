Broadway Revival of The Piano Lesson Announces Complete Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is set to begin performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on September 19. An official opening night will be announced at a later date.

As previously reported, the cast will be led by John David Washington and Danielle Brooks as siblings Berenice and Boy Willie, who struggle to come to terms with their inheritance and the ghosts of their past. Samuel L. Jackson (who played Boy Willie at Yale Rep in 1987) will take on the role of their uncle, Doaker. Jackson's wife, Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, will make her Broadway directorial debut.

Nadia Daniel and Jurnee Elizabeth Swan join the cast, alternating the role of Marthea. Rounding out the company are Shirine Babb, Charles Browning, Peter Jay Fernandez, Sharina Martin, Warner Miller, Doron JePaul Mitchell, and Kim Sullivan.

They join a previously announced ensemble that includes Trai Byers as Avery, April Matthis as Grace, Ray Fisher as Lymon, and Michael Potts as Wining Boy.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson will helm a production team that includes Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (set design), Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (sound design), Drama Desk Award nominee Cookie Jordan (wig design), Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg (projection design), and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (music and music direction).