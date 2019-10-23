Bobby Conte Thornton, Matt Doyle, Etai Benson, Claybourne Elder Toast Company

They'll drink to that! Recently announced Company stars Matt Doyle, Etai Benson, Claybourne Elder, and Bobby Conte Thornton gathered at Joe Allen to celebrate their casting and take some photos.

The revival will play at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, with opening night scheduled for March 22, the date of Sondheim's 90th birthday. Previews begin March 2. Tony Award winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone will head the company as Bobbie and Joanne. LuPone, who appeared in the West End production, received an Olivier for her performance.

Matt Doyle and Etai Benson play Jamie and Paul.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Doyle plays Jamie, with Benson as Paul, Elder as Andy, and Thornton as P.J. They're also joined by three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, and Kyle Dean Massey as Theo.

The production is described as follows: "The quintessential musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family?"

Marianne Elliott directs the production, alongside Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), and Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design).