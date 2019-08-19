Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Preview Waitress Run

Broadway's Waitress will welcome Colleen Ballinger as Dawn and Todrick Hall as Ogie for a run August 20-September 15. Today, they met the press and posed photo photos next door to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre at the Glass House Tavern:

Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall, the new Dawn and Ogie of Waitress.

(© David Gordon)

Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as ""The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress features a score by Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, and direction by Diane Paulus. It opened April 24, 2016, and will close on January 5, 2020.