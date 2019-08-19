Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Preview Waitress Run
The pair take on the roles of Dawn and Ogie beginning August 20.
Broadway's Waitress will welcome Colleen Ballinger as Dawn and Todrick Hall as Ogie for a run August 20-September 15. Today, they met the press and posed photo photos next door to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre at the Glass House Tavern:
Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as ""The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress features a score by Sara Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, and direction by Diane Paulus. It opened April 24, 2016, and will close on January 5, 2020.