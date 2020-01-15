Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan to Join Frozen on Broadway

Frozen has announced a trio of new stars joining the company as it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway.

Ciara Renée (Pippin) will take over the role of Elsa from Caissie Levy, while McKenzie Kurtz will make her Broadway debut as Anna, replacing Patti Murin. In addition, Ryan McCartan (Wicked) will join the cast as Hans, replacing Joe Carroll. All three stars will begin performances Tuesday, February 18, with Levy, Murin, and Carroll playing their final performances Sunday, February 16.

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

The rest of the current cast includes Chad Burris (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), and Alyssa Fox (Elsa standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances). Original ensemble member Lauren Nicole Chapman will take over the Anna standby role beginning Tuesday, February 18.