Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan, and More to Return to Waitress

The producers of Broadway's Waitress have announced that original cast member Christopher Fitzgerald and NaTasha Yvette Williams will return to the cast as Ogie and Becky, respectively, starting tonight, September 16. In addition, Caitlin Houlahan will return as Dawn on Thursday, September 19. They will join Jordin Sparks, who begins her run as Jenna tonight and will play the role through October 27. Mark Evans will also extend his run as Dr. Pomatter through October 27.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as ""The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016, at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the musical features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

In addition to the aforementioned performers, the rest of the cast includes Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Tyrone Davis Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Raigan Olivia Newton, Sophia Rodriguez, Stephanie Torns, and Dan Tracy.