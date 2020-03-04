Celebrate the First Preview of Company With Its Cast and Stephen Sondheim

The stars of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company celebrated their first preview on March 2 with a post-show gathering at — where else — the Stinger at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

Marianne Elliott's new production opens March 22 at the Jacobs Theatre, which also marks Sondheim's 90th birthday. He was on hand for the festivities, alongside the cast.

Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone head the company as Bobbie and Joanne, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

Rounding out the ensemble are Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.