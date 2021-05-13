Moulin Rouge! Will Be Back With Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, and More

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will resume performances at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24, 2021. Principal actors Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder will all return to their roles, as will Ashley Loren, who is the Satine Alternate. Full casting for the show, including the full time performer of Satine, is to be confirmed at a later date.

Ticket presale for fans begins on May 17, with tickets going on sale to the general public on May 19. The production will honor New York's frontline workers during the dress rehearsal on September 23, 2021.

The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film opened in July 2019 and was running at the time of the theater shutdown. It is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago." It earned 14 2020 Tony nominations, including Best Musical.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).

Karen Olivo, who originated the role of Satine on Broadway, announced several weeks ago that she would not be returning to the production owing to the theater industry's wide-ranging silence on issues like workplace harassment and racism.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.