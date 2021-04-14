Calling for Greater Integrity in the Theater, Karen Olivo Announces Departure From Moulin Rouge!

Karen Olivo will not be returning to the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! when the theater shutdown ends, she revealed on Instagram.

Olivo, Tony-nominated for playing Satine, departs the show calling for greater integrity in the theater industry, and in protest of the wide-ranging industry silence following the recent Hollywood Reporter article detailing lengthy workplace harassment claims against theater and film producer Scott Rudin. (Rudin, a producer of many Broadway shows, is not part of the Moulin Rouge! team.)

"Social justice is actually more important than being the Sparkling Diamond," Olivo said in a scathing video post. "Building a better industry for my students is more important than putting money in my pockets. The silence about Scott Rudin, unacceptable...Now it's about humanity. What is your integrity saying you should do? Are you going to protect your pocketbook and let people go to the emergency room, so you can do your next concert?"

Watch Olivo's video post below: