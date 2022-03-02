Caissie Levy and Bebe Neuwirth to Star in Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter Musical

Caissie Levy and Bebe Neuwirth will star in the world premiere of the new musical The Bedwetter, running at the Atlantic Theater Company April 30-June 19.

Based on the memoir by Sarah Silverman, the musical features a book by Silverman and Joshua Harmon and a score by Silverman and Adam Schlesinger. Direction is by Anne Kauffman and choreography is by Byron Easley, with creative consultation from David Yazbek.

Levy and Neuwirth will headline the show as Beth Ann and Nana, alongside Zoe Glick in the role of Sarah. Completing the cast are Ashley Blanchet, Rick Crom, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Darren Goldstein, Charlotte MacLeod, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Margot Weintraub, and Emily Zimmerman.

The Bedwetter will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Henry Aronson, music supervision and coordination by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations by David Chase, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, dialects by Kate Wilson, and casting by The Telsey Office. Richard Hodge serves as production stage manager.

The production, which was originally scheduled for 2020, marks the final theatrical score of Schlesinger, who died of Covid in the early part of the pandemic.