Broadway's Hamilton Announces Return of Digital #Ham4Ham Lottery

Jeffrey Seller, the producer of Hamilton, has announced the return of the popular #Ham4Ham lottery, which gives entrants a shot at 46 tickets to the Broadway production for the price of just $10 each.

Conducted through a digital app, the lottery is currently open through this Thursday, September 9, for tickets to performances starting Tuesday, September 14 — the first performance back from the pandemic shutdown. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of lottery rules, and to download the app.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton tells the story of American revolutionary and first Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton. Winner of 11 Tony Awards (including Thomas Kail for Best Direction and Andy Blankenbuehler for Best Choreography) it is one of the most popular musicals ever to play Broadway. According to our review of the Broadway run, "Yes, it's as incredible as everyone says."

As previously reported, Miguel Cervantes will play the title role opposite and Jin Ha as Aaron Burr when Hamilton resumes performances on September 14.