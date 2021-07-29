Miguel Cervantes and Jin Ha to Lead Hamilton Back to Broadway

Miguel Cervantes and Jin Ha will lead the cast of Hamilton when it returns to Broadway on September 14 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Cervantes will take on the role of Alexander Hamilton, with Ha as Aaron Burr. They will be joined by Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Tamar Greene as George Washington, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Euan Morton as King George III, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The Broadway ensemble includes Amber Ardolino, Giuseppe Bausilio, Lauren Boyd, Amanda Braun, Erin Elizabeth Clemons, Marc delaCruz, Alexander Ferguson, Jennifer Geller, Christina Glur, Shonica Gooden, Deon'te Goodman, David Guzman, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Thayne Jasperson, Roddy Kennedy, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Eddy Lee, Johanna Moise, Justice Moore, Preston Mui, Antuan Magic Raimone, Willie Smith III, Gabriella Sorrentino, Gregory Treco, Robert Walters, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.

Beginning August 2, the Richard Rodgers box office will be open Monday through Saturday, 10am-6pm.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. The production has scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.