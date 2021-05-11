Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King to Reopen Broadway on September 14

Theatrical mainstays Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King have jointly announced a return date of September 14 at their longtime Broadway homes, the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the Gershwin Theatre, and the Minskoff Theatre, respectively. Additionally, the Broadway production of Aladdin will resume performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28.

The news was first revealed on Good Morning America by cast members Alexandra Billings (Madame Morrible in Wicked), Krystal Joy Brown (Eliza in Hamilton), and L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa in The Lion King).

Hamilton is written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler. Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman and a score by Stephen Schwartz, with direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento. Directed by Julie Taymor and choreographed by Garth Fagan, The Lion King has a score by Elton John and Tim Rice, with additional music by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer, with a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.

Casting and additional information will be confirmed at a later date.