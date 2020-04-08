Broadway Theaters Extend Suspension Through June 7

In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will extend the current suspension of all performances through June 7.

"Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theatergoers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals." said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "Broadway will always be at the very heart of the Big Apple, and we join with artists, theatre professionals, and fans in looking forward to the time when we can once again experience live theatre together."

Those holding tickets for performances through June 7 will receive an email from their point of purchase with information regarding exchanges or refunds. Any customers holding tickets through June 7 who have not received an email by April 12 should reach out to their point of purchase for information regarding exchanges or refunds.