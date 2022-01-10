Broadway Will Require Audiences to Be Masked and Vaccinated Through April 30

The Broadway League has announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City are extending mask and vaccine requirements through April 30. This is a continuation of the policy already in place, but extended through the Tony Awards cutoff date, which traditionally represents the end of a new Broadway season.

The one change to the policy is a new requirement that theatergoers ages 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated for all performances beginning January 29, in accordance with New York City's Key to NYC Guidelines.

The Broadway League did not announce a booster requirement for audiences, as multiple off-Broadway theaters have in recent days.

"We're proud to continue setting the gold standard of covid health protocols in all our Broadway theatres in New York," said League president Charlotte St. Martin. "We're equally proud to assure our ticket buyers' purchases are secure with our flexible Buy With Confidence refund and exchange policies." The Buy With Confidence program allows for flexible exchanges and refunds.

