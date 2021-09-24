Broadway Flea Market Announces Grand Auction Additions

New auction lots and virtual guests have been announced for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, which returns both in person and online on Sunday, October 3.

The live auction will take place at 5pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. Lots available for pre-bidding at broadwaycares.org/fleamarket include:

● Private Zoom conversations with David Byrne, André DeShields, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, and more, along with VIP tickets to see their Broadway shows this fall

● Tony Awards won by lighting designer Jules Fisher for Dancin' and Pippin

● Handwritten musical phrases from Beauty and the Beast, Coco, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and more, signed by composers David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez; Alan Menken; and Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

● Virtual meet-and-greets with Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Platt, and more

● Limited-edition Al Hirschfeld prints autographed by Cher, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Bruce Springsteen, Patrick Stewart, and more

This year's auction will be led by Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill) and co-hosted by fellow Dear Evan Hansen alum Sky Lakota-Lynch.

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be held online with one-on-one video chats with Broadway favorites from 11am-4pm. Slots can be reserved here.

Additional silent auctions will be held throughout the day in Shubert Alley, hosted by Todd Buonopane (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Jennifer Cody (Shrek The Musical).

For more information about this year's event, click here.