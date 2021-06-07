Broadway Dates Set for Paula Vogel's How I Learned to Drive, With Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse

The first Broadway production of of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive, which was in rehearsals leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now begin performances March 29, 2022 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with opening night set for April 22. Mark Brokaw directs the Manhattan Theatre Club production.

How I Learned to Drive reunites original stars Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse, and Johanna Day, alongside new cast members Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), and Deborah Hecht (dialect coach).

How I Learned to Drive was originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre in 1997 and transferred to a commercial off-Broadway production produced by Daryl Roth and Roy Gabay. It opened to critical acclaim and won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

This new timeline is nearly two years to the day that the production was originally scheduled to open.