Broadway Cast of Six Performs "No Way" on The View
Catherine of Aragon has her say on the daytime talk show.
The Broadway cast of Six swung by the set of The View yesterday. Full of score-settling and epic rivalry, Six is kind of like an episode of The View — if the "hot topic" was 16th-century British history. The new musical tells the story of Henry VIII's six wives in what TheaterMania critic Hayley Levitt calls a "glittering pop confection." Playing first wife, Catherine of Aragon, Adrianna Hicks led the cast in a defiant rendition of "No Way," a song about her refusal to step aside and make space for Anne Boleyn. You can see the performance below:
Loading...
Loading...