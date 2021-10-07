Broadway Cast of Six Performs "No Way" on The View

The Broadway cast of Six swung by the set of The View yesterday. Full of score-settling and epic rivalry, Six is kind of like an episode of The View — if the "hot topic" was 16th-century British history. The new musical tells the story of Henry VIII's six wives in what TheaterMania critic Hayley Levitt calls a "glittering pop confection." Playing first wife, Catherine of Aragon, Adrianna Hicks led the cast in a defiant rendition of "No Way," a song about her refusal to step aside and make space for Anne Boleyn. You can see the performance below: