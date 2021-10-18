Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, John Glover to Lead Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time

Full casting has been announced for the world premiere of Once Upon a One More Time, a new fairytale musical inspired by the songs of Britney Spears. Performances take place November 30-January 2 at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Sidney Harman Hall in Washington, DC.

Leading the cast will be Briga Heelan and Justin Guarini as Cinderella and Prince Charming, alongside Tony winner John Glover as the Narrator, Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as the O.F.G. (original Fairy Godmother), Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as stepsisters Belinda and Betany, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as the Princess and the Pea, Lauren Zakrin as the Little Mermaid, and Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir sharing the role of the Little Girl.

Rounding out the cast are Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Florentino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selene Haro as Gretl, Joshua Johnson as Prince BRawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trino Perdido as Price Mischievous, Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable, and Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, and Diana Vaden as swings.

Featuring a book by Bare co-creator John Hartmere and direction and choreography by Beyond Babel's Keone and Mari Madrid, the musical has creative consultation by David Leveaux, sets by Anna Fleischle, costumes and hair by Loren Elstein, lighting by Sonoyo Nishikaway, sound by Andrew Keister, projections by Sven Ortel, and wigs by Ashley Rae Callahan.

The show is described as follows: "Once Upon A Time… Cinderella, Snow White, and the other fairytale princesses gather for their book club, when – oh, baby baby! – a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation: could there really be more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss?" The production features Britney Spears hits like "Oops! I Did It Again," "Stronger," "Toxic," and "Lucky."