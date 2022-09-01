Brandon Victor Dixon to Play Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway

The Broadway cast of Chicago will welcome back long-time veteran Amra-Faye Wright in the role of Velma Kelly, along with two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, who takes on the role of Billy Flynn. The pair join the previously announced Angelica Ross, who will be Broadway's next Roxie Hart. All three begin their runs September 12 at the Ambassador Theatre.

Dixon was last seen on Broadway as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. Prior to that he earned Tony nominations for his roles as Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed; and as Harpo in the original Broadway production of The Color Purple. On television, he performed as Judas in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar, and as Collins in RENT on FOX.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Erich Bergen as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Directed Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, this revival of has been playing on Broadway since 1996 and is one of the longest-running Broadway productions in history.