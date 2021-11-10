Billy Crystal to Return to Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night Musical

Billy Crystal will return to Broadway on March 1 in a new musical adaptation of his 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night. The show had a developmental workshop production at Barrington Stage Company earlier this fall.

Mr. Saturday Night features music by Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by original screen writers Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel. John Rando directs, Ellenore Scott choreographs, and David O. serves as musical director.

Crystal will return to the role of has-been comedian Buddy Young Jr., which he originated on screen. He'll be joined by screen costar David Paymer, who reprises his Oscar-nominated turn as Buddy's brother Stan, Randy Graff as Elaine Young, and Chasten Harmon as Annie Wells. This quartet appeared in the Barrington production. Further casting is still to be announced.

The production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

Mr. Saturday Night will run at the Nederlander Theatre, with opening night set for March 31.