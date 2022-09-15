Bill Heck Joins Take Me Out Return; Michael Oberholtzer, Brandon Dirden, and Cast to Reprise Roles

Complete casting is set for the Broadway return of Richard Greenberg's Take Me Out, which will begin performances October 27 at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

As previously announced, Scott Ellis's Tony-winning revival will feature Jesse Williams and 2022 Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprising their performances. Also reprising their turns will be 2022 Tony nominee Michael Oberholtzer, Brandon J. Dirden, Julian Cihi, Hiram Delgado, Carl Lundstedt, Ken Marks, Eduardo Ramos, and Tyler Lansing Weaks, as well as understudies Michael Castillejos, Lance Takeshi, Stephen Wattrus, and Tim Wright.

Joining the company for the return engagement will be Bill Heck, who will replace Patrick J. Adams. Adams is committed to shooting the Canadian series Plan B at the same time.

The creative team for Take Me Out includes scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by Jim Carnahan.

In his review of the revival production, TheaterMania critic Pete Hempstead called Take Me Out, "a great time at the theater — something we could all use right now."

Originally presented by Second Stage at the Helen Hayes Theater, the return is being produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.