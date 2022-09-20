Beetlejuice to Close on Broadway This January

The ghost with the most will haunt Broadway no more. Beetlejuice will end its return engagement at the Marquis Theatre on January 8.

When the show closes, it will have played 27 previews and 366 regular performances at the Winter Garden Theatre and 313 regular performances during its resurrection at the Marquis, for a total of 679 Broadway performances. A tour begins this December.

The show stars stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, Zonya Love, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold, and features Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Katie Lombardo, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Sean McManus, Mateo Melendez, Nevada Riley, Graham Stevens and Michael Bryan Wang.

Based on Tim Burton's macabre 1988 film, Beetlejuice is about a young woman who summons a mischievous ghost after meeting the recently deceased couple who previously inhabited her big, creepy house. This musical comedy is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect. The book is by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King. In addition to Brightman's nomination, Beetlejuice earned seven other Tony nods, including Best Musical.

Beetlejuice is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown and Tony nominee Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Beetlejuice features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni.