Beetlejuice Announces Release Date for CD of Original Broadway Cast Recording

Ghostlight Records and Warner Records have announced that the original Broadway cast recording of Beetlejuice will be available on CD online and in stores Friday, October 11. The album is currently available for digital download and streaming.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

The cast is led by Alex Brightman in the title role and Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, with Kerry Butler as Barbara, Tony nominee Rob McClure as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.