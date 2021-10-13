Watch the Trailer for Harriet the Spy, Starring Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch

The new animated series Harriet the Spy will debut on Apple TV on November 19. Based on the beloved children's novel by Louise Fitzhugh, it follows the adventures of Harriet M. Welsch, a New York City kid who wants to be great writer, but knows that she first must become a great spy. The new series is produced by The Jim Henson Company and features Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, and Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet's nanny. Lynch and Feldstein will also be starring in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, as previously reported. You can see the just-released trailer for Harriet the Spy here: