Be More Chill Cast Album Released in Stores and Online Today

Ghostlight Records releases the hardcopy version of the original Broadway cast recording of Be More Chill today. The two-disc set is produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis, and Charlie Rosen, and coproduced by Ian Kagey and Emily Marshall.

Inspired by the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is described as follows: "Jeremy Heere is your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey...until the day he finds out about 'The Squip.' Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self."

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, Be More Chill comes to Broadway from a 2018 off-Broadway run at the Pershing Square Signature Center, as well as a 2015 world premiere at Two River Theater, in Red Bank, New Jersey. The original cast recording from the Two River Theater production became an online hit, having been streamed on Spotify more than 100 million times. The Broadway production ends its run on August 11.

The Broadway cast features Will Roland as Jeremy, George Salazar as Michael, Gerard Canonico as Rich, Katlyn Carlson as Chloe, Stephanie Hsu as Christine, Tiffany Mann as Jenna, Lauren Marcus as Brooke, Britton Smith as Jake, Jason Tam as the Squip, and Jason SweetTooth Williams as Jeremy's Dad and Mr. Reyes. Off-Broadway understudies Cameron Bond, Troy Iwata, and Talia Suskauer are joined by Anthony Chatmon II, Morgan Siobhan Green, and Joel Waggoner for the Broadway run.

Be More Chill is directed by Stephen Brackett with choreography by Chase Brock, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, musical direction by Emily Marshall, and orchestrations by Rosen.