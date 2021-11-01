Audra McDonald to Lead Broadway Production of Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders

Audra McDonald is planning a return to Broadway in a new production of Adrienne Kennedy's 1992 play Ohio State Murders, directed by Kenny Leon. Dates and additional information are still forthcoming.

The production will mark the Broadway debut of legendary playwright Kennedy, who will be past the age of 90 by the time the play opens. Leon directed McDonald in a virtual reading of the 70-minute drama earlier this year, in a production that also starred Warner Miller, Lizan Mitchell, and Ben Rappaport.

Ohio State Murders is the story of Suzanne Alexander (to be played by McDonald), a writer and alum of Ohio State University, who returns there years later to talk about the violence in her work, and a dark mystery unravels. The play is described as "an unusual and chilling look at the destructiveness of racism in the United States."