Jagged Little Pill World Premiere Rehearsal Room Footage Released

Performances of Jagged Little Pill are obviously on pause with the rest of Broadway. But the American Repertory Theater, where the new Alanis Morissette musical premiered in 2018, has unearthed some memories for its performers and fans alike.

Check out footage from the A.R.T. rehearsal room below, and find out how the number "Head Over Feet" (featuring Antonio Cipriano and Celia Gooding) came together in Cambridge.

Jagged Little Pill opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 5, 2019. The musical features a book by Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, direction by Diane Paulus, and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.