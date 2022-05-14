Anthony Edwards Temporarily Joins Girl From the North Country Opposite Wife Mare Winningham

Anthony Edwards has temporarily joined the Broadway cast of Girl From the North Country, playing his first performance on Friday night, May 13.

Edwards, of TV's ER and husband to North Country Tony nominee Mare Winningham, took on the role of Dr. Walker after an hour of rehearsal to ensure that show would go on, as multiple cast members are out due to Covid. He played the role with book in hand and will continue in the part through the weekend.

According to the production, Edwards received a standing ovation during the curtain call and was "impressively off book for many scenes."

Girl From the North Country, written by Conor McPherson and featuring the songs of Bob Dylan, is running at the Belasco Theatre.

Watch Edwards discuss the experience below: