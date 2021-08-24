Rights to Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats Now Available for Schools and Children's Theaters

Theatrical licensing firm Concord Theatricals has announced that a one-hour version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has been released to schools and children's theaters in North America.

"We've adapted the title so that it can be successfully performed by young people of all levels and experience, from ‘this is my first show' to triple threats," said Timothy Allen McDonald, founder of iTheatrics, the company that created the pared-down adaptation. "With a running time of approximately 60 minutes, the show has been honed to its essence, revealing a story of forgiveness and acceptance."

Adapted from T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, Cats is one of the most successful musicals in history, running on Broadway for over 18 years. It is about a group of cats with whimsical names like Rum Tum Tugger and Bombalurina who gather on one special night to determine which of them will ascend on a magical tire to the "Heaviside Layer." In TheaterMania's review of the 2016 Broadway revival, our critic called it, "an extravagant feline death ritual."

Each show pack for the young actors edition of Cats includes a downloadable production guide, student vocal book, piano/vocal score, guide vocal tracks, accompaniment tracks, audition sides, official artwork, and instructional choreography and staging videos.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of Cats.

(© David Gordon)

"I first experienced the singular thrill of seeing kids interpret my work in 1968, when I wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for school children to perform," said composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. "It gives me great joy to know that this version of CATS will become a part of many kittens' lives."

Click here to request a license for your own production of Cats.