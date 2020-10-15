David Byrne's American Utopia Pushes Broadway Return to Next Fall

The Broadway return engagement of David Byrne's American Utopia, which was supposed to be running right now at the Hudson Theatre, has been pushed to next fall. Performances are now planned to begin Friday, September 17, 2021, at a theater that's still to be announced.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach No. 1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The concert, which features choreography and musical staging by Annie-B Parson, includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and Byrne's solo career.

American Utopia opened on Broadway to rave reviews on October 20, 2019, and recouped its initial $4 million investment in mid-December 2019, just 10 weeks after opening. HBO will air Spike Lee's filmed version of the production this Saturday, October 17.

American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan, and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors. Choreography and musical staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as production consultant.

Read our review of the American Utopia film here.