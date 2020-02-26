Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss Preview American Buffalo

The cast of David Mamet's American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe, met the press at their rehearsals studio in advance of beginning performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on March 24. Opening is set for April 14.

American Buffalo, a story of three small-time hustlers who want a bigger cut of the American dream, stars Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne as Donny, Oscar winner Sam Rockwell as Teach, and Emmy winner Darren Criss as Bobby. The production's 16-week limited engagement will continue through July 12.

The creative team for American Buffalo includes Scott Pask (set design), Dede Ayite (costume design), and Tyler Micoleau (lighting design).

A life-sized stuffed buffalo named Nickel will greet audiences as they enter the Circle in the Square lobby.