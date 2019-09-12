Ain't Too Proud Adds Special Performance to Benefit the Actors Fund

The Actors Fund announced that Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations will hold a special ninth performance of the week this Sunday, September 15, at 7:30pm at the Imperial Theatre to benefit the Actors Fund. Tickets are available here.

The bio-musical, directed by Des McAnuff and featuring a book by Dominique Morisseau and choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo, is described as follows: "Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history — how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including 'My Girl,' 'Just My Imagination,' 'Get Ready,' 'Papa Was a Rolling Stone,' and so many more."

Leading the Broadway cast as the Temptations are Derrick Baskin as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, and Ephraim Sykes as David Ruffin. The company also features Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Joshua Morgan, Rashidra Scott, Nasia Thomas, Christian Thompson, Candice Marie Woods, Esther Antoine, Marcus Paul James, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Jamari Johnson Williams.