Bryce Pinkham and Frank Wood to Play Historic Politicians in The Great Society

Additional casting has been announced for Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society, the second of his two dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy, directed by Bill Rauch. Performances will begin September 6 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater for a 12-week limited engagement.

Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen join the previously announced cast, including: Brian Cox as Lyndon B. Johnson, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Grantham Coleman making his Broadway debut as Martin Luther King Jr., and Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey. The actors playing the roles of Richard Nixon, Coretta Scott King, Lady Bird Johnson, Governor George Wallace, and Robert McNamara among others, will be announced soon.

While Schenkkan's All the Way followed President Lyndon B. Johnson (played on Broadway by two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston) through his first year in office, The Great Society depicts the tumultuous times that led to the conclusion of the Johnson presidency in 1968. Bill Rauch, who directed the Broadway production of All the Way, will return to direct The Great Society after also directing its premiere at Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2014 and Seattle Rep in 2015.

The creative team includes David Korins (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), David Weiner (lights), Paul James Prendergast (composer/sound), Victoria Sagady (projections), and Daniel Swee (casting).