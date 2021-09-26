Aaron Tveit Wins Historic Tony in a Category of One

Aaron Tveit has locked down the Tony Award that has been presumed to be his since the nominations came out last October.

As the only actor nominated for a leading role in a musical — for his performance as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical — the statue was Tveit's to lose. However, the Broadway veteran still had to earn approval from 60% of Tony voters in order to claim the Best Actor title.

Tveit's nomination for Moulin Rouge! was the first in his Broadway career, which has included performances in Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal, and Catch Me If You Can. Tveit is also well known for his performance as Enjolras in the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, his 2016 turn as Danny Zuko in Grease Live! on Fox, and most recently, his role as Danny Bailey in the Apple TV musical series Schmigadoon!

Moulin Rouge! resumed performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 24.