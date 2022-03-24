Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas to Depart Moulin Rouge! in May

On May 8, the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! will say farewell to nearly all of its principal cast. Departing the show will be Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Tam Mutu, and Ricky Rojas, as well as Natalie Mendoza.

Tveit, Mutu, and Rojas originated the roles of Christine, the Duke, and Santiago in the production's Boston tryout, before opening the show on Broadway. Tveit won a Tony for his performance in a historic category with no other nominees. Mendoza joined the cast as Satine in September 2021 for the show's Broadway reopening, taking over the role from originator Karen Olivo.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film about doomed love among bohemians in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris, Moulin Rouge! manages to squeeze a remarkable amount of pop hits from the last 60 years into one extravagant stage musical. According to our review, "If you go in expecting a spectacle, you will not be disappointed."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The actors taking over the roles of Christine, Satine, the Duke of Monroth, and Santiago after May 8 will be announced soon.