A Strange Loop to Record Original Broadway Cast Album

Ghostlight Records and Yellow Sound Label have announced plans to release the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop. The recording will take place on Sunday, April 10, with a release date to be announced later this season.

A Strange Loop begins previews at the Lyceum Theatre on April 6 ahead of an April 26 opening. The show is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Playwrights Horizons.

A Strange Loop is described as follows: "Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer... Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all."

The musical's Broadway cast features Jaquel Spivey (Broadway debut) as Usher, along with original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5).

The album will be produced by Michael Croiter and Michael R. Jackson, with Kurt Deutsch and Barbara Whitman as executive producers. It will be co-produced by Charlie Rosen, who provides orchestrations, and Rona Siddiqui, who serves as music director and music supervisor.