A Soldier's Play Announces Casting for North American Tour

Casting has been announced for the 20-week North American tour of Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, directed by Kenny Leon, won the 2020 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. The tour begins performances December 8 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut and officially opens on December 15 at The Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theatre.

As previously announced, Tony nominee Norm Lewis will star as Captain Richard Davenport. Joining him will be Broadway, TV, and film star Eugene Lee, who originated the role of Corporal Bernard Cobb in the original 1981 Off-Broadway Production of A Soldier's Play, as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters.

Rounding out the cast (in alphabetical order) are Will Adams as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Brandon Alvión as an understudy, Sheldon D. Brown as Private C.J. Memphis, Malik Childs as Private Tony Smalls, Ja'Quan Cole as an understudy, William Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, Charles Everett as an understudy, Alex Michael Givens as Corporal Ellis, Matthew Goodrich as Captain Wilcox, Chattan Mayes Johnson as Lieutenant Byrd, Branden Davon Lindsay as Private Louis Henson, Tarik Lowe as Private First-Class Melvin Peterson, Al'Jaleel McGhee as an understudy, and Howard Overshown as Private James Wilkie.

A Soldier's Play is described as follows: "In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America."

For the full touring schedule, click here.