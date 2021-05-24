A Guide to All of Broadway and Off-Broadway's Return Dates (So Far) in One Place
A handy calendar for when you want to buy tickets.
The New York theater industry is rapidly reopening, and we know it's hard to keep track of so many dates. So here is a handy guide to all of Broadway and off-Broadway's dates, with updates and additions coming in on a rolling basis.
September 2, 2021
Hadestown
September 14, 2021
Chicago
Hamilton
Wicked
The Lion King
Lackawanna Blues
September 17, 2021
Six
David Byrne's American Utopia
September 21, 2021
Come From Away
Little Shop of Horrors
September 24, 2021
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
September 30, 2021
Beyond Babel
October 8, 2021
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Caroline, or Change
October 12, 2021
Morning Sun
October 13, 2021
Girl From the North Country
October 16, 2021
Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations
October 21, 2021
Mrs. Doubtfire
Jagged Little Pill
October 22, 2021
The Phantom of the Opera
October 29, 2021
Trouble in Mind
November 2, 2021
Diana: A True Musical Story
November 4, 2021
Flying Over Sunset
November 15, 2021
Jersey Boys
December 6, 2021
MJ
December 11, 2021
Dear Evan Hansen
December 20, 2021
Company
January 13, 2022
Intimate Apparel — A New Opera
March 18, 2022
Birthday Candles