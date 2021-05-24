A Guide to All of Broadway and Off-Broadway's Return Dates (So Far) in One Place

The New York theater industry is rapidly reopening, and we know it's hard to keep track of so many dates. So here is a handy guide to all of Broadway and off-Broadway's dates, with updates and additions coming in on a rolling basis.

Broadway is coming back!

(© Joan Marcus/Matthew Murphy/Brinkhoff-Moegenburg/Marc Brenner)

September 2, 2021

Hadestown

September 14, 2021

Chicago

Hamilton

Wicked

The Lion King

Lackawanna Blues

September 17, 2021

Six

David Byrne's American Utopia

September 21, 2021

Come From Away

Little Shop of Horrors

September 24, 2021

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

September 30, 2021

Beyond Babel

October 8, 2021

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Caroline, or Change

October 12, 2021

Morning Sun

October 13, 2021

Girl From the North Country

October 16, 2021

Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations

October 21, 2021

Mrs. Doubtfire

Jagged Little Pill

October 22, 2021

The Phantom of the Opera

October 29, 2021

Trouble in Mind

November 2, 2021

Diana: A True Musical Story

November 4, 2021

Flying Over Sunset

November 15, 2021

Jersey Boys

December 6, 2021

MJ

December 11, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen

December 20, 2021

Company

January 13, 2022

Intimate Apparel — A New Opera

March 18, 2022

Birthday Candles