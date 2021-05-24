TheaterMania Logo
A Guide to All of Broadway and Off-Broadway's Return Dates (So Far) in One Place

A handy calendar for when you want to buy tickets.

The New York theater industry is rapidly reopening, and we know it's hard to keep track of so many dates. So here is a handy guide to all of Broadway and off-Broadway's dates, with updates and additions coming in on a rolling basis.

Broadway is coming back!
(© Joan Marcus/Matthew Murphy/Brinkhoff-Moegenburg/Marc Brenner)

September 2, 2021
Hadestown

September 14, 2021
Chicago
Hamilton
Wicked
The Lion King
Lackawanna Blues

September 17, 2021
Six
David Byrne's American Utopia

September 21, 2021
Come From Away
Little Shop of Horrors

September 24, 2021
Moulin Rouge! The Musical

September 30, 2021
Beyond Babel

October 8, 2021
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Caroline, or Change

October 12, 2021
Morning Sun

October 13, 2021
Girl From the North Country

October 16, 2021
Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations

October 21, 2021
Mrs. Doubtfire
Jagged Little Pill

October 22, 2021
The Phantom of the Opera

October 29, 2021
Trouble in Mind

November 2, 2021
Diana: A True Musical Story

November 4, 2021
Flying Over Sunset

November 15, 2021
Jersey Boys

December 6, 2021
MJ

December 11, 2021
Dear Evan Hansen

December 20, 2021
Company

January 13, 2022
Intimate Apparel — A New Opera

March 18, 2022
Birthday Candles

