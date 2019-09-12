Ariana DeBose, Gavin Creel, and More Sign Up for the 33rd Broadway Flea Market

The 33rd annual Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction has announced some of the Broadway stars that will be stationed at the event's Autograph Table and Photo Booth on Sunday, September 22 (10am-7pm) in Shubert Alley. The annual fundraising event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Performers set to visit the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant from 10am-2pm will include Kathleen Chalfant, Gavin Creel, Jason Danieley, Paige Davis, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caitlin Kinnunen, Telly Leung, Bebe Neuwirth, Christopher Sieber, Ethan Slater, Brandon Uranowitz, and Julie White. Click here to see the complete Autograph Table lineup.

The Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

The free outdoor event includes silent and live auctions with unique experiences and tables full of Broadway treasures. Broadway and TV veteran Bryan Batt and actor Nick Nicholson will return as host and auctioneer of the live auction, while Jen Cody and Michael Goddard will cohost the silent auction.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction raised $906,825. Since 1987, the 32 editions of the event have raised $14.5 million.