Dates Announced for 30th Anniversary Edition of Broadway Bares

The 30th anniversary edition of Broadway Bares has been set for Sunday, June 21, at the Hammerstein Ballroom where New York City's best dancers will offer two "sensational striptease" performances at 9:30pm and midnight. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tickets are now on sale.

This year's theme and special guests will be announced this spring. Previous editions of Broadway Bares have taken audience members into the worlds of everything from frisky fairy tales to a risqué rock concert, from fantastical mythology to comic strip superheros, each setting the stage for a spectacular night of full-throttle fun.

Last year, Broadway Bares took stars and fans alike on a romp around the world at Broadway Bares: Take Off, raising a record-breaking $2,006,192. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. Mitchell continues to serve as executive producer alongside Nick Kenkel.

Laya Barak returns as the director of this year's show after making her directorial debut last year.