28 Broadway shows performed last night, with not a single added cancellation this week since we reported on The Music Man on Tuesday.

In fact, the only major change to the Broadway schedule is the next performance date of that much-anticipated revival: Instead of resuming performances on January 2 with an understudy in the role of Harold Hill, the production will start back on January 6, when Hugh Jackman plans to return to the Winter Garden Theatre after his period of isolation with Covid.

Broadway is open for business. As of publication, 28 shows are scheduled to perform tonight, with 14 matinees taking place this afternoon. You can see a list of showtimes here.