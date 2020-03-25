TheaterMania Logo
2020 Tony Awards to Be Postponed and Rescheduled

The awards show will no longer take place on June 7.

Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Renée Elise Goldsberry with their Tony Awards.
(© David Gordon)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on CBS this June, will officially be postponed.

The award show will be rescheduled for a later date, which is still to be determined. The new date will be coordinated with CBS, the show's longtime broadcast partner, and announced when Broadway reopens for business.

The Tonys were set to air live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7.

