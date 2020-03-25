2020 Tony Awards to Be Postponed and Rescheduled
The awards show will no longer take place on June 7.
The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on CBS this June, will officially be postponed.
The award show will be rescheduled for a later date, which is still to be determined. The new date will be coordinated with CBS, the show's longtime broadcast partner, and announced when Broadway reopens for business.
The Tonys were set to air live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7.
