Six, American Utopia Win Boston's Elliot Norton Awards
The awards honor the best in Boston theater.
The Boston Theater Critics Association has announced the 2020 Elliot Norton Award winners.
David Byrne's American Utopia earned the Outstanding Visiting Production of a Musical Award, while the stars of Six — Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Courtney Mack and Anna Uzele — won the Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble honor. Dear Evan Hansen tour star Ben Levi Ross was named the Outstanding Visiting Musical Performance.
Moby-Dick director Rachel Chavkin earned the Outstanding Direction Award, while that show's design team, received an Outstanding Design Award.
