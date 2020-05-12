Six, American Utopia Win Boston's Elliot Norton Awards

The Boston Theater Critics Association has announced the 2020 Elliot Norton Award winners.

David Byrne's American Utopia earned the Outstanding Visiting Production of a Musical Award, while the stars of Six — Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Courtney Mack and Anna Uzele — won the Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble honor. Dear Evan Hansen tour star Ben Levi Ross was named the Outstanding Visiting Musical Performance.

Moby-Dick director Rachel Chavkin earned the Outstanding Direction Award, while that show's design team, received an Outstanding Design Award.

Click here for the full list of recipients.