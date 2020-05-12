TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Theater News

Six, American Utopia Win Boston's Elliot Norton Awards

The awards honor the best in Boston theater.

Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, and Anna Uzele star in Six.
(© Liz Lauren)

The Boston Theater Critics Association has announced the 2020 Elliot Norton Award winners.

David Byrne's American Utopia earned the Outstanding Visiting Production of a Musical Award, while the stars of Six — Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Courtney Mack and Anna Uzele — won the Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble honor. Dear Evan Hansen tour star Ben Levi Ross was named the Outstanding Visiting Musical Performance.

Moby-Dick director Rachel Chavkin earned the Outstanding Direction Award, while that show's design team, received an Outstanding Design Award.

Click here for the full list of recipients.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...