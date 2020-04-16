Upcoming 1776 Revival to Feature Entirely Female, Nonbinary, Trans, Genderqueer Company

American Repertory Theatre has announced casting for its upcoming production of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1776, directed by Diane Paulus and choreographed by Jeffrey L. Page.

The entire multiracial company is made up of artists who identify as female, genderqueer, nonbinary, or trans.

It is led by Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Kerry O'Malley as John Dickinson, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge, Joanna Glushak as Stephen Hopkins, Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Allison Blackwell as Robert Livingston, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Hannah Cruz as Judge James Wilson, Nancy Anderson as George Read, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean, Sav Souza as Josiah Bartlett, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes, Salome Smith as the Courier, and Grace Stockdale and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The production will have scenic design by Scott Pask, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Jennifer Schriever, sound by Jonathan Deans, projections by David Bengali, music supervision by David Chase, orchestrations by John Clancy, vocal design by Annmarie Milazzo, and co-music direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Ryan Cantwell. Sharika Niles, Genevieve Kersh, and John Meredith are stage managers.

No dates have yet been set, though American Repertory Theatre still plans to present 1776 during its 2020-21 season, with a Broadway premiere via Roundabout Theatre Company in the spring of 2021.