1776 Is Coming Back to Broadway. Here's a First Look at the Cast
The pre-Broadway run is now in previews at American Repertory Theater.
The pre-Broadway run of the Jeffrey L. Page- and Diane Paulus-helmed revival of 1776 is now making its out-of-town tryout at American Repertory Theater (performances through July 24). This is ahead of a Broadway run set to begin previews with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theatre on September 16. As previously reported, this musical tale of the Declaration of Independence will feature a company of female, nonbinary, and trans actors. You can see a production still below:
