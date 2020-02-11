Audra McDonald, Bobby Cannavale, and Carla Gugino to Star in Streetcar Revival

Audra McDonald, Bobby Cannavale, and Carla Gugino will head the cast of a new production of Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire, running June 30-July 19 at Williamstown Theatre Festival.

In Robert O'Hara's new production, McDonald will play Blanche DuBois, with Cannavale as Stanley Kowalski and Gugino as Stella Kowalski.

The Main Stage season at the summer festival will also include the world premiere of Leslye Headland's Cult of Love (July 22-August 2) and a new production of Anna Ziegler's Photograph 51 (August 6-23). Ziegler's drama will be directed by Susan Stroman. Trip Cullman will direct Cult of Love, which will feature Kate Burton, Michael Esper, Paige Gilbert, Rebecca Henderson, Chris Lowell, Taylor Schilling, and Miriam Silverman.

The four-show season on Williamstown's Nikos Stage includes Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here (July 1-12); Shakina Nayfak's Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club (July 15-25); Daniel Goldstein and Dawn Landes's musical Row (July 30-August 9); and Stacy Osei-Kuffour's Animals (August 12-23).

Nikki Massoud and Marjan Neshat will star in Toossi's play, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Nayfak will star in her play alongside Kate Bornstein and Annie Golden, with Laura Savia directing. Tyne Rafaeli will direct Row, with Whitney White helming Animals.

Further casting and additional information about each production will be announced at a later date.