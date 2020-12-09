Exclusive: Veep's Anna Chlumsky Discusses Audible and Williamstown's Photograph 51

When Veep Emmy nominee Anna Chlumsky signed on to star as scientist Rosalind Franklin in the Williamstown Theatre Festival production of Anna Ziegler's play Photograph 51, directed by Susan Stroman, she never expected that the pandemic would turn it into an audio production. Here, Chlumsky discusses that transition and the recording process with Audible executive producer Kate Navin.

Photograph 51 also features David Corenswet (Hollywood), Tony Award nominee Stephen Kunken (Billions), Obie Award winner Aasif Mandvi (Disgraced), Tony Award nominee Omar Metwally (The Affair), and Ben Rosenfield (Boardwalk Empire). The creative team also includes Darron L. West (sound design), Barbara Rubin (dialect coach), and Maya Davis (assistant director).

The production will be available via Audible Plus on December 10.