Camille A. Brown, Donja R. Love, and More Awarded Spark Grants

Barrington Stage Company has announced the first round of Spark Grants of $2,500 each to 11 artists with whom Barrington Stage Company has collaborated or will collaborate in the future. Each recipient was awarded the grant under the single condition that the money be used to spark the artist's creativity.

"In these uncertain times, we know that many artists are struggling not only financially but also artistically," said founder and artistic director Julianne Boyd. "We are addressing both of these challenges by awarding these grants to artists to spark their creativity, either for a new project or to continue working on an existing one."

The following artists have received Spark Grants: Camille A. Brown, Joe Calarco, Sara Cooper, Jenny Giering, Keelay Gipson, Daniel K. Isaac, Donja R. Love, Grace McLean, Jeffrey Page, Joël René Scoville, and Niko Tsakalakos.

The Spark Grants are made possible through the generous support of the Sydelle Blatt New Works Commissioning Program.