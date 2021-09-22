Billy Crystal to Star in Developmental Run of Mr. Saturday Night Musical

Tony and Emmy winner Billy Crystal will return to the stage in a nine-performance developmental run of his new musical adaptation of Mr. Saturday Night, running October 22-24 and October 26-30 at Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshires.

Mr. Saturday Night features music by Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by original scren writers Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel. John Rando will direct the run, which will be presented with minimal sets and costumes, and David O will serve as musical director.

Crystal will return to the role of stand-up comedian Buddy Young Jr., which he played in the 1992 Columbia Pictures film on which the musical is based. He will be joined by his original Oscar nominated costar, David Paymer, who will reprise his performance as Stan Yankelman, alongside Tony winner Randy Graff as Elaine Young and Chasten Harmon as Annie Wells. Further casting is still to be announced.

Mr. Saturday Night is about the rise and fall of comedian Buddy Young Jr. The movie marked Crystal's directorial debut.